BTS fans who are celebrating the band’s 10th anniversary this week, were in for another surprise on Thursday. Their idol, Jimin, took to a live video to announce the release of the song ‘Angel Pt. 2’, the second installment of the OST (original soundtrack) for the film Fast X.

Fast X, is the latest Fast and Furious movie, which was released on May 18.

Jimin announced the release of the video during a live broadcast on Weverse, an online community for K-pop fans.

‘Angel Pt. 1’, which was released in May, was Jimin’s first collaboration with American rapper Kodak Black and music artists NLE Choppa, JVKE, and Muni Long.

This week, the song appeared on the Pop Airplay chart, which ranks the tunes that reach the largest audience on pop radio in the US. With this, Jimin became the fourth solo male South Korean musician to have managed to hit the Pop Airplay chart, joining Suga, Jungkook, and Psy.

The second installment features Jimin, Jvke, and Muni Long with singer-songwriter Charlie Puth.

Puth has been associated with the Fast X franchise ever since his song See You Again with Wiz Khalifa went viral in 2015. It was commissioned for the soundtrack of the film Furious 7 as a tribute to actor Paul Walker, who died in a single-vehicle crash on November 30, 2013.

Recently, Charlie Puth shared a teaser clip of ‘Angel Pt. 2’ on his TikTok account, featuring a part of the song including Jimin’s vocals.

In the live video, after listening to the newly-released song with his fans, Jimin also spoke to them about the 10th anniversary.

He congratulated the Armys (fans).

“How do you all feel about the 10th anniversary? Are you enjoying it? I heard that a lot of people came to Korea and are enjoying the festival,” he said.

Meanwhile, BTS member Kim Taehyung commented on the live video, too.

“Please broadcast for five hours,” requested Taehyung, whose stage name is V.

Jimin replied: “I will do it, if you can keep commenting for the next five hours. Can you?”