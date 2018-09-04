Tamil film Naduvula Konjam Pakkatha Kaanom, is not easily forgotten. Pivoted around the hero’s temporary memory loss, director Balaji Dharanidharan’s hilarious tale was actually a leaf taken from the life of its cinematographer C Premkumar, who went through a similar phase following an accident while playing cricket.

Premkumar is now ready with his debut directorial venture titled 96 — a love story featuring Vijay Sethupathi and Trisha.

The story takes place over the course of one night at a school reunion. The trailers indicate a love story that goes back to the school days of the lead characters. Janakaraj of yesteryears makes a return with 96 as a school watchman.

Premkumar said that a watchman is someone who is a child at heart.

“I remembered Janakaraj from Nayagan and Roja and felt he will be apt for the character. There is something innocent and simple about him even now,” he said.

The supporting cast includes Bhagavathi Perumal, Devadarshini, Aadugalam Murugadoss and Kavithalaya Krishnan.

“This is not just another love story, but a story that will kindle your memories of days gone by,” said Premkumar. “There were complicated emotions to portray and both Vijay and Trisha have done a remarkable job.”

96, produced by S. Nandagopal of Madras Enterprises, releases in India on September 7.