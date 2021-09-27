MT PROFILE MAIN CHANNEL-1632724285863
VidCon, the world’s largest event for content creators, is coming to Abu Dhabi for the first time ever.

The Department of Culture and Tourism – Abu Dhabi unveiled that global digital superstars will fill the panels, host meet & greets, participate in gaming challenges, musical performances, and much more at the UAE’s debut edition of the world’s largest celebration of digital creators and online video.

The immersive and interactive event, which takes place from December 1 to December 3, 2021, offers an opportunity for fans and industry leaders to meet the most influential local and international content creators, while experiencing the future of video consumption and online storytelling.

Visitors can expect to meet the Noor Stars, the Merrell Twins, Kurt Hugo Schneider, the Anasala Family, Kwebbelkop, Hayla TV, Omar Farooq, SarahhMiladd, Topz, Hanody Awesome, AboFlah, Rachel Levin, LivingBobby and Dear Alyne.

VidCon Abu Dhabi will feature three signature tracks, including ‘Community’, for the online video fans. ‘Creator’, for the video creators themselves. And ‘Industry’, for the industry executives — providing attendees sessions and experiences tailored to their specific interests.

With panels, live performances, meet and greets, and much more, fans have a variety of ways to interact with their favourite creators, as well as make new friends.

VidCon also unveiled its first group of 30 Industry Track speakers and sessions. Top international speakers attending the event include Dominique Delport, Hussein Freijeh, Timothy Armoo, and more, who will bring more than 40 insightful, practical, and informative sessions to the Industry Track.

The VidCon event will ensure a positive, and Covid-safe experience.

Where: Abu Dhabi National Exhibition Centre

When: December 1 to 3, 2021

Price: Tickets start from Dh130