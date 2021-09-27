A number of recent movies have been made about the singer and her legal battles

Britney Spears and Sam Asghari Image Credit: Reuters

Britney Spears’ fiance, actor Sam Asghari, has been protective of the singer in the past and hasn’t held back from standing up for her amid her legal battles.

Ahead of the release of a new documentary about Spears, Asghari opened up about high-profile films released about the embattled pop star.

“Past docs left bad aftertaste. I’m hopeful this one will be respectful,” he wrote on Instagram Stories about ‘Controlling Britney Spears’, which is out now and is a follow-up to New York Times’ explosive documentary ‘Framing Britney Spears’ that released in February.

“I don’t blame CNN, BBC or NETFLIX (which got me through lockdowns) for airing them because as an actor i tell other peoples stories too,” Asghari added. “I question producers who made them ‘just to shed light’ without input or approval from subject. Any credit for light being she should go to #freebritney.”

When it released, ‘Framing Britney Spears’ triggered a massive outpouring of support for Spears as it covered the singer’s rise to fame when she was a young teen and exposed the troubled parts of her life, including the legal conservatorship partly controlled by her father since 2008. However, the film was unauthorised and the singer said after it was released that she was hurt by it.

“I have been exposed my whole life performing in front of people!!! It takes a lot of strength to TRUST the universe with your real vulnerability cause I’ve always been so judged... insulted... and embarrassed by the media... and I still am till this day,” she wrote on Instagram in March. “I didn’t watch the documentary but from what I did see of it I was embarrassed by the light they put me in ... I cried for two weeks and well.... I still cry sometimes.”

‘Controlling Britney Spears’ has claimed to uncover new details about Spears’ life; according to the film, Spears’ father Jamie Spears hired a security firm to monitor her calls and texts.