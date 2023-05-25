Last night BTS‘ Jungkook returned to Weverse, the online K-pop fan community app, to host a night livestream. With his karaoke microphone in his hand, he gave his fans a pleasant surprise as he sang his favourite tracks at random.

Fans were grateful to the 25-year-old singer for the “free concert”, but they also joked about how his neighbours might respond, hearing him sing at the top of his voice late at night.

Apparently, the Army’s (BTS fans) jokes were somewhat true – the singer revealed at the start of the live video that he would not be singing too loudly during livestreams anymore.

He shared that he received a complaint regarding his night karaoke sessions. He said that the neighbour who complained told him that they apparently couldn’t hear the sound of him singing but could “feel the vibrations” of the music.

Jungkook said that he had apologised to the person and stopped singing loudly at night.

He even made sure to turn the volume of his mic down. But, soon, he was breaking his own rules, a few minutes later, he was belting out renditions of some popular songs.

Fans took to Twitter to share memes laughing about Jungkook's volume and tweeted about what they would have done if they were his neighbour.

“In all honesty, if I were Jungkook's neighbour, I would never want him to shut up, because, with a voice like that, he can sing all he wants, I [would] just sit on the floor next to the wall listening to him sing. I can do it for the rest of my life,” tweeted @ArihaJain1.

And, @wankookie posted: “If I were Jungkook's neighbour, I would gladly stay up all night.”

Most loved Korean idol

Recently, the Korean Foundation for International Cultural Exchange (KOFICE), revealed that Jungkook had emerged as the 'Most Loved Hallyu (Korean) Idol' in multiple countries.

The KOFICE and the Korean Ministry of Culture, Sports, and Tourism, published the detailed 2023 Overseas Hallyu Survey results earlier this month on their official website, kofice.or.kr.

The comprehensive study surveyed 25,000 K-culture fans between the ages of 15 and 59 across 26 countries – the UAE, Saudi Arabia, India, Turkey, South Africa, Egypt, China, Japan, Taiwan, Thailand, Indonesia, Malaysia, Vietnam, Kazakhstan, Australia, USA, Canada, Mexico, Brazil, Argentina, UK, France, Germany, Italy, Spain, and Russia.

According to the study conducted from November 11, 2022, to December 7, 2022, Jungkook was the most popular K-pop Idol and the third most popular solo singer, following Psy and IU.

While Jungkook has released three solo tracks as part of BTS' discography – ‘Begin’ in 2016, ‘Euphoria’ in 2018, and ‘My Time’ in 2020, he is yet to debut solo separately from the group.

Jungkook's K-pop group BTS also emerged as the most popular K-pop group

Twitter user @GOLDENS82034719 posted: “Jungkook as an artist shining very brightly and beautifully. His solo era is yet to begin in a good way.”