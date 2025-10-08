Twinkle Khanna was 'snobby' about Akshay Kumar's flop-phase before dating: 'I didn't want to work with him'

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 24 years, and every year, there's a new story to share. On the latest episode of Two Much, co-hosted by Kajol, Akshay spilled the beans on their early days — including how Twinkle only agreed to work with him because of her dad. “We actually met because of my dad. My dad had an old producer friend. He said, ‘You have to work in this movie because I have given my word.’ I didn’t want to work with him at that point, but I did,” Twinkle admitted. She mentioned that Akshay’s back-to-back flops were the reason, ‘He was going through a bad phase, and I was being snobby.”