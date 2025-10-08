GOLD/FOREX
Twinkle Khanna was 'snobby' about Akshay Kumar's flop-phase before dating: 'I didn't want to work with him'

The couple revealed their love story on Twinkle and Kajol's new show

Lakshana N Palat, Assistant Features Editor
Twinkle Khanna reveals how she booked a restaurant for herself and Akshay Kumar with a recession tip

Akshay Kumar and Twinkle Khanna have been married for 24 years, and every year, there's a new story to share. On the latest episode of Two Much, co-hosted by Kajol, Akshay spilled the beans on their early days — including how Twinkle only agreed to work with him because of her dad. “We actually met because of my dad. My dad had an old producer friend. He said, ‘You have to work in this movie because I have given my word.’ I didn’t want to work with him at that point, but I did,” Twinkle admitted. She mentioned that Akshay’s back-to-back flops were the reason, ‘He was going through a bad phase, and I was being snobby.”

Saif Ali Khan jumped in, defending Akshay: “You’ve always given some flops and then super hits, so who cares?”

Akshay also revealed how meticulous Twinkle was before tying the knot. “She didn’t believe in matching horoscopes. You know what she did? She checked if my father had any kind of disease — she traced everything in my family, even my mamas, chachas, and chachis. And then, only then, she decided, okay, I can marry him.”

The couple’s dynamic, as Akshay Kumar explains: "She is fire. I am water. She says whatever she wants to. I just keep myself calm and quiet. Just listen and try to understand what she’s trying to say. Do whatever you want, but listen. I think every husband should be a good listener,” Akshay told Kajol and Saif, proving opposites truly attract.

