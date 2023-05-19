South Korean actor Nam Joo-hyuk has completed his military training and is now officially a military police officer.
The 29-year-old actor, who has starred in multiple hit Korean dramas like Weightlifting Fairy Kim Bok-Joo, Twenty-Five Twenty-One, and Start-Up, has a huge fan following across the globe.
Yesterday, an official from his agency Management SOOP told Star News that the star has been assigned to the 32nd Infantry Division.
According to the South Korean entertainment news website, soompi.com, the 32nd Infantry Division is a Military Police Unit located in Geumnam, Sejong Special Self-Governing City. The unit defends the Daejeon, Sejong, and Chungnam regions.
Nam Joo-hyuk officially enlisted on March 20.
“After undergoing five weeks of basic military training, Nam Joo Hyuk recently completed his secondary military police training at the Army General Administration School, where he was assigned to a battalion,” the report added.
The actor is expected to be discharged on September 19, 2024.