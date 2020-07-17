ZEE Entertainment Enterprises has announced that the content of its TV channel Zindagi will be coming to streaming platform ZEE5.
Zindagi aired syndicated shows from a variety of countries such as Brazil, Pakistan, South Korea and Turkey. It became a digital only channel in 2017.
The offerings from Zindagi will include a myriad of global shows, ranging from family dramas to romance such as ‘Shehr-E-Zaat’, ‘Aunn Zara’, ‘Badi Aapa’ and ‘Mastana Mahi’.
More than 1,000 hours of content will be available for global audiences on ZEE5.
“Zindagi’s universal content has a very strong appeal, and we are excited to offer this rich and engaging content library to the users of ZEE5, in India and across the world,” said Amit Goenka, CEO, ZEE5 Global and International Broadcast Business, ZEE, in a statement.