Comedy series ‘Young Sheldon’ has scored an early renewal for a third and fourth season.
CBS announced the renewal on Friday, reports Variety.
The single-camera comedy series serves as a prequel to the hit sitcom ‘The Big Bang Theory’. It follows 10-year old Sheldon Cooper, played by Iain Armitage, as he struggles to fit in with his family and classmates in East Texas.
In addition to Armitage, the series stars Zoe Perry, Lance Barber, Montana Jordan, Raegan Revord, and Annie Potts.
Jim Parsons, who originated the role of Sheldon on ‘The Big Bang Theory’, serves as the narrator. Chuck Lorre, Steven Molaro, Parsons and Todd Spiewak executive produce via Chuck Lorre Productions, Inc. in association with Warner Bros. Television.
“Thanks to Chuck Lorre’s and Steve Molaro’s outstanding creative leadership, ‘Young Sheldon’ has been a powerful performer for the Network with an audience that towers over most of the television landscape,” said Kelly Kahl, president of CBS Entertainment.
The news also comes as ‘The Big Bang Theory’ prepares to air its series finale this spring, wrapping up a 12-season run on the network.
“The Coopers are portrayed by an amazing cast, and we are looking forward to having the gifted writing staff mine even more of Sheldon’s hilarious back story and the warm family dynamic that has made this comedy a favourite with audiences for the past two seasons,” said Thom Sherman, senior executive vice president of programming for CBS Entertainment.