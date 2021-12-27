It’s no secret that Marvel Studios has had a bumper year when it comes to new releases — both for their shows and films.
But that also made them the target of piracy, with Marvel’s ‘WandaVision’ topping the list of most pirated shows of 2021, according to a report by TorrentFreak.
The popular Disney Plus series dethroned ‘The Mandalorian’ — also a Disney Plus series — which topped the chart last year.
‘Loki,’ another Marvel series, is listed in second place and Netflix’s fantasy series ‘The Witcher’, starring Henry Cavill in the lead role, completes the top three.
According to TorrentFreak, the most pirated show for several years was HBO’s hit series ‘Game of Thrones’ but that stopped after the series came to an end in 2019.
It also comes as no surprise that all the Disney Plus series of Marvel’s “Phase Four” are listed in the top 10. ‘Falcon and the Winter Soldier’ came in fourth place, while ‘Hawkeye’ was in fifth spot and ‘What If…?’ in sixth.
TorrentFreak reports that the ranking is estimated based on sample data from several sources, including I Know and statistics reported by public BitTorrent trackers. The calculations are based on single episodes which means that seasons are underrepresented. Accounting for this, Netflix’s ‘Money Heist’ and ‘Squid Game’ could also make the list.
The last four spots on the list are Apple TV Plus’ ‘Foundation’, Adult Swim’s ‘Rick and Morty’, Netflix’ Arcane’ and Amazon Prime Video’s ‘Wheel of Time’.