‘Walking Dead’ actor Moses J Moseley has died after reported missing earlier this month. He was 31.
TMZ first released the news that his body was found in Stockbridge, Georgia on January 26 after his family had filed a missing person’s report.
The cause of death is still being probed, however, TMZ reported that he died from a gunshot wound and it’s being investigated as a possible suicide.
Moseley’s agency Avery Sisters Entertainment confirmed the news of his death and paid tribute to the actor, who also starred in shows such as ‘Watchmen’ and ‘Queen of the South’.
“With a heavy heart, we at Avery Sisters Entertainment offer our sincerest and deepest condolences to the family and friends of our actor, Moses J. Moseley. We are truly saddened,” the agency posted on Facebook. “For those who knew him, he was the kindest, sweetest, most generous person you would ever meet. We will miss you dearly! Rest in Heaven!”
On the hit series ‘The Walking Dead’, Moseley played a zombie companion of actress Danai Gurira’s character Michonne.
The official Twitter account for the long-running series also shared their condolences along with a picture of the actor.
“Our thoughts and prayers are with our #TWDFamily member Moses J. Moseley,” read the post.
Moseley’s ‘Walking Dead’ co-star Jeremy Palko also tweeted: “Heartbroken to hear of the passing of @MosesMoseley. Just an absolute kind and wonderful human being. You will be missed my friend. #TWDFamily.”
Apart from starring as a zombie, Moseley had roles in movies such as ‘Loose Screws’, ‘The Hunger Games: Catching Fire’ and ‘Doll Murder Spree’.