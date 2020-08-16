Video streaming platform Netflix has released the first official trailer of ‘The Devil All the Time’, starring actors Tom Holland and Robert Pattinson.
According to Variety, the movie is an adaptation of Donald Ray Pollock’s book of the same name. Directed by ‘Simon Killer’ filmmaker Antonio Campos, the movie is scheduled to premiere on September 16.
The gothic trailer begins with a scene where Arvin Eugene Russell (Holland) is being gifted a gun on his birthday that his father brought back from war.
Pattinson plays the character of a preacher named Preston Teagardin, who feels fine bending and breaking the morals of those that typically align themselves with his profession.
As cited by Variety, it is a story that revolves around the story of Holland’s character, an orphaned young man, who explores the psyches of various corrupt or broken characters between the end of the Second World War and the 1960s.
The movie also stars Bill Skarsgard, Sebastian Stan, Riley Keough, Mia Wasikowska, Jason Clarke, Haley Bennett, Eliza Scanlen, Harry Melling and Pokey LaFarge.