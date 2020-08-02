An investigation into the workplace is currently underway

Talk-show host and comedian Ellen DeGeneres Image Credit: NYT

Those of you worried about losing the top-rated daytime talk show can heave a sigh of relief with an executive producer from ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’ confirming it wasn’t going off air following allegations of a toxic work environment.

An investigation into the show is currently ongoing after a number of staff, current and former, who have worked on the Emmy-winning talk show spoke to BuzzFeed about workplace bullying and harassment.

DeGeneres herself also broke her silence and apologised for not seeing what was happening on her show and promised things would be different from now on.

Amid the drama, the rumour mill also went into overdrive with some fans speculating whether the show will stay on air. However, executive producer Andy Lassner shared his thoughts on the future of show on Twitter and firmly shut down such stories in a single tweet.

A Twitter user wished him well in response to a tweet that saw Lassner lament about 2020, saying: “If the Ellen show goes off the air due to all these allegations... I hope you are able to find employment quickly.”

Lassner replied to the user saying: “Nobody is going off the air.”

Warner Bros. Television sent an internal memo last week informing staffers that WarnerMedia would be seeking the services of an independent third-party firm, which will interview current and former employees about their experiences behind the scenes on the popular show, after one current and 10 former employees anonymously opened about their experience on ‘The Ellen DeGeneres Show’.