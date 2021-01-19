Netflix has swept the nominations for the TV section of the 26th annual Critics Choice Awards.
‘The Crown’ and ‘Ozark’, both major hits from the streaming giant, each garnered six nominations — including for best drama. The other shows batting for best drama are ‘Better Call Saul’, ‘The Good Fight’, ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘The Mandalorian’, ‘Perry Mason’ and ‘This Is Us’.
In total, Netflix received a total of 26 nods. HBO/HBO Max was next in line with 24 nominations.
The lead stars of ‘Ozark’, Jason Bateman and Laura Linney, received nominations for Best Actor in a Drama Series and Best Actress in a Drama Series respectively. Stars of the ‘The Crown’ were also included in these categories — Josh O’Connor is nominated for Best Actor in a Drama Series, while Olivia Colman and Emma Corrin will compete for the title of Best Actress in a Drama Series.
Four other shows that came out swinging were ‘Lovecraft Country’, ‘Mrs America’, ‘Schitt’s Creek’ and ‘What We Do In The Shadows’ with five nominations each. ‘Better Call Saul’ and ‘The Plot Against America’ are each up for four awards.
Actor Taye Diggs will return to host the award show for the third consecutive time on March 7. Film nominees will be revealed on February 8.