‘Ted Lasso’ is returning for a second season and we have Tim Cook to thank who announced the news in the midst of its Apple Event on April 20.
The Jason Sudeikis comedy from Bill Lawrence will return to Apple TV+ on July 23 and the news has fans believing again.
The breakout comedy, which bagged the lead star and its co-creator a series of accolades including a Golden Globe and SAG Award, sees Sudeikis reprise his 2013 role as the American soccer coach with a never-say-die spirit who first appeared in a series of NBC Sports promotional videos.
The show, after airing on Apple TV+, became an overnight hit and was renewed for three seasons.
“I don’t care what our record is,” Sudeikis’ Lasso says in the preview. “It’s all about believing that everything is gonna work out in the end, exactly as it’s supposed to. Isn’t the idea of ‘never give up’ one of the things we always talk about in sports? Shouldn’t that apply to people too?”
The next season will follow the AFC Richmond football club attempting to dig itself out of its slump with Lasso doing something only an American coach would do, hire a sports psychologist (Sarah Niles) to get everyone into top shape.
Also reprising their roles for Season 2 are Hannah Waddingham as Richmond club owner Rebecca Welton, Jeremy Swift as communications director Leslie Higgins, Nick Mohammed as equipment manager Nate Shelley, Juno Temple as model Keeley Jones and Toheeb Jimoh as right-back defender Sam Obisanya. – With agency inputs