Jimmy Kimmel slammed for ‘expectant widow’ joke about Melania Trump amid WH Correspondents’ dinner security scare

Online outrage at Kimmel’s Melania remarks amid weapons scare at Trump-attended dinner
Dubai: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly facing backlash after making a controversial joke about Melania Trump during a parody segment linked to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.
While introducing her in his widely-watched parody, Kimmel said the First Lady had the glow of an “expectant widow,” a remark that quickly drew criticism.
He followed it with another joke about her spending her birthday alone at home, questioning her life choices.
"You know, Melania's birthday is on Sunday. She's planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, 'What have I done?'"
The comments were widely condemned online. Larry O'Connor, editor of the conservative outlet Townhall, called Kimmel a “broken man,” while commentator Link Lauren described the joke as “disgusting.”
Many social media users also labelled it “tasteless” and “not funny.”
The backlash grew stronger after a security scare at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, where Donald Trump attended the event. Guests rushed for cover after loud noises were heard and Secret Service agents moved in.
Authorities later said a man tried to breach security while carrying weapons. He was arrested after a confrontation with agents. One officer was hit but protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover.
Trump addressed the incident shortly after, saying the attacker appeared to be acting alone.
The White House has since said the dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days.
The relationship between Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump has long been openly hostile, defined by sharp monologues and political jabs on late-night television. Kimmel has frequently criticised Trump’s policies, rhetoric, and leadership style, often making him a central target of his show. Trump, in turn, has fired back on social media, calling Kimmel “untalented” and accusing him of bias. Despite periodic rumours and online claims, Kimmel has not been officially “pulled off air.” His show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, continues to air on ABC, remaining a prominent platform for political satire.