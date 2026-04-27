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Jimmy Kimmel slammed for ‘expectant widow’ joke about Melania Trump amid WH Correspondents’ dinner security scare

Online outrage at Kimmel’s Melania remarks amid weapons scare at Trump-attended dinner

Last updated:
Manjusha Radhakrishnan, Entertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
2 MIN READ
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Jimmy Kimmel
Jimmy Kimmel
AFP

Dubai: Late-night host Jimmy Kimmel is reportedly facing backlash after making a controversial joke about Melania Trump during a parody segment linked to the White House Correspondents' Dinner.

While introducing her in his widely-watched parody, Kimmel said the First Lady had the glow of an “expectant widow,” a remark that quickly drew criticism.

He followed it with another joke about her spending her birthday alone at home, questioning her life choices.

"You know, Melania's birthday is on Sunday. She's planning to celebrate at home the same way she always does, looking out a window and whispering, 'What have I done?'"

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The comments were widely condemned online. Larry O'Connor, editor of the conservative outlet Townhall, called Kimmel a “broken man,” while commentator Link Lauren described the joke as “disgusting.”

Many social media users also labelled it “tasteless” and “not funny.”

The backlash grew stronger after a security scare at the Washington Hilton on Saturday, where Donald Trump attended the event. Guests rushed for cover after loud noises were heard and Secret Service agents moved in.

Authorities later said a man tried to breach security while carrying weapons. He was arrested after a confrontation with agents. One officer was hit but protected by a bulletproof vest and is expected to recover.

Trump addressed the incident shortly after, saying the attacker appeared to be acting alone.

The White House has since said the dinner will be rescheduled within 30 days.

The relationship between Jimmy Kimmel and Donald Trump has long been openly hostile, defined by sharp monologues and political jabs on late-night television. Kimmel has frequently criticised Trump’s policies, rhetoric, and leadership style, often making him a central target of his show. Trump, in turn, has fired back on social media, calling Kimmel “untalented” and accusing him of bias. Despite periodic rumours and online claims, Kimmel has not been officially “pulled off air.” His show, Jimmy Kimmel Live!, continues to air on ABC, remaining a prominent platform for political satire.

Manjusha Radhakrishnan
Manjusha RadhakrishnanEntertainment, Lifestyle and Sport Editor
Manjusha Radhakrishnan has been slaying entertainment news and celebrity interviews in Dubai for 18 years—and she’s just getting started. As Entertainment Editor, she covers Bollywood movie reviews, Hollywood scoops, Pakistani dramas, and world cinema. Red carpets? She’s walked them all—Europe, North America, Macau—covering IIFA (Bollywood Oscars) and Zee Cine Awards like a pro. She’s been on CNN with Becky Anderson dropping Bollywood truth bombs like Salman Khan Black Buck hunting conviction and hosted panels with directors like Bollywood’s Kabir Khan and Indian cricketer Harbhajan Singh. She has also covered film festivals around the globe. Oh, and did we mention she landed the cover of Xpedition Magazine as one of the UAE’s 50 most influential icons? She was also the resident Bollywood guru on Dubai TV’s Insider Arabia and Saudi TV, where she dishes out the latest scoop and celebrity news. Her interview roster reads like a dream guest list—Priyanka Chopra Jonas, Shah Rukh Khan, Robbie Williams, Sean Penn, Deepika Padukone, Alia Bhatt, Joaquin Phoenix, and Morgan Freeman. From breaking celeb news to making stars spill secrets, Manjusha doesn’t just cover entertainment—she owns it while looking like a star herself.
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