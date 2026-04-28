White House calls for Kimmel's ouster over 'expectant widow' remark — calls rhetoric 'deranged'

A day later a lunatic tried entering the ballroom of the White House Correspondents Dinner, loaded up with a shotgun, handgun, and many knives. He was there for a very obvious and sinister reason. I appreciate that so many people are incensed by Kimmel's despicable call to violence, and normally would not be responsive to anything that he said but, this is something far beyond the pale. Jimmy Kimmel should be immediately fired by Disney and ABC," Trump posted on Truth Social.