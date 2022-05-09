Streaming platform ZEE5 unveiled its content slate for 2022, announcing 80 titles that will be equally distributed between movies and shows spanning across Hindi, Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali languages.
In addition, ZEE5 will also collaborate with BBC Studios, Applause Entertainment, The Viral Fever (TVF), along with cinematic talents like Vetrimaaran, Prakash Raj, Amitabh Bachchan and Nagraj Manjule.
The slate of Hindi originals includes ‘The Broken News’, the much-anticipated ‘Forensic’, latest seasons of audience favourites like ‘Abhay 3’, ‘Sunflower 2’, ‘Tripling 3’, ‘Never Kiss Your Best Friend 2’ and ‘Rangbaaz 3’.
Commenting on the development, Manish Kalra, Chief Business Officer, ZEE5 India said: “We are enthused by the response that Indian OTT [over-the-top or streaming] viewers have given to ZEE5, it has further encouraged us to curate a slate that caters and connects to the audiences across India. As a consumer-first brand, we have invested in expanding our creative pool bringing India’s diverse talents, creativity, culture, and stories closer to the people across the nation and to the global audience.”
“The growth has been remarkable with a significant share coming in from the regional markets, as we bolstered our presence in South and Punjab,” Kalra continued, adding: “We have increased our investments with a concerted focus on regional content as we stand open to partnerships with global studios, independent creators, and premium content production houses across regions and languages.”
Amping up the ante, the platform will also feature the digital release of theatrical films such as ‘The Kashmir Files’, ‘Jhund’ and John Abraham’s ‘Attack: Part 1’. The content slate also comprises a strong line-up of regionals, with some of the most awaited shows and movies in Tamil, Telugu, Punjabi, and Bengali like ‘Nilamellam Ratham’, ‘Anantham’, ‘Gaalivaana’, ‘Kinnerasaani’, ‘Yaar Anmulle Returns’, ‘Fuffad Ji’ ‘Main Viyah Nahi Karona Tere Naal’, ‘Shikarpur’, ‘Raktakarabi’ and ‘Swetkali’.