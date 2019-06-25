Stranger Things Image Credit: Courtesy of Netflix

After a gap of almost two years, the cast of ‘Stranger Things’ is back in action with the upcoming third season of the science-fiction drama.

Without giving away any spoilers, actor Gaten Matarazzo, best known for his role as Dustin Henderson in the show, has promised that the latest season will offer a lot of interesting elements.

“It has been a great journey. We catered to people who got nostalgic while watching our show and then there were children who love watching other kids in the show. Now the new season is coming soon. I would say it is well written and has a lot to offer,” Matarazzo, 16, said at a fan gala in Tokyo on Monday ahead of the launch of the third season of the Netflix series.

Actors Noah Schnapp (14), Sadie Sink (17) and Caleb McLaughlin (17) were also present at the event, but the crowd of fans cheered loudest when Emmy nominee Millie Bobby Brown marked her presence via a special video message.

Brown plays an important role of Eleven, a young girl with psychokinetic abilities in the The Duffer Brothers’ directorial ‘Stranger Things’.

Talking more about the new season, Sink said: “It is interesting to see how the franchise has evolved with season three because the dynamics between the characters have changed now. Also, everyone is growing up, so that has also changed the dynamic a little bit too.”