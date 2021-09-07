Football fans looking to watch the AFC Asian Qualifiers sitting in the comfort of your homes, Starzplay has you covered. The streaming platform will live stream AFC tournaments of the national teams and clubs competitions.
Haitham Al Kathiri, Acting Executive Director of Abu Dhabi TV Channels Network, commented: “We are delighted to partner with STARZPLAY to broadcast the Asian Football Confederation championships. This comes in line with Abu Dhabi Media’s strategy of delivering audience centric content and expanding our sports digital offering through partnering with leading digital platforms. We are committed to bring the best sports events in the region to reach the largest sports fan base.”
For Dh15, subscribers in the UAE can watch the Asian competitions and subscribe to Abu Dhabi Sports channels (Asia 1 and Asia 2). Alternatively, they can also subscribe to the complete Starzplay package for Dh40 and enjoy a wide assortment of programming. The commentary for all the Asian championships’ matches will be available in both Arabic and English.
Current Starzplay subscribers can watch the AFC Asian Qualifiers as part of their existing subscription.
Upcoming match schedule as below:
September 7, 2021
• Korea VS Lebanon @15:00 PM (UAE)
• Vietnam VS Australia @16:00 PM (UAE)
• Syria VS UAE @20:00 PM (UAE)
• Oman VS Saudi Arabia @20:00 PM (UAE)
• Iraq VS Iran @22:00 PM (UAE)
September 8, 2021
• China VS Japan @02:15 AM (UAE)