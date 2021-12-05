Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik during a press conference to announce their new show on Urduflix Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

Sporting power couple Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik, who live in Dubai, are going to launch a new show where they host a string of popular cultural exports from both India and Pakistan. But it’s not going to be a controversial one that puts their guests in an awkward spot, claim the celebrity husband-wife duo.

“It’s definitely not going to be catty because what we are trying to do together is show our personality through our show as well as the personalities of our guests. It’s going to be a fun show, we promise,” said Mirza in an interview with Gulf News.

Sania Mirza and Shoaib Malik announce their new chat show in Dubai at a press conference on December 5 Image Credit: Virendra Saklani/Gulf News

The breezy chat show, tipped to premiere on Pakistan’s first streaming platform Urduflix, is likely to be shot in Dubai. Indian tennis player Mirza married Pakistani cricketer Malik in 2010 and this glamorous couple are a portrait of cross-cultural love finding a blissful ending. Their romance has enchanted and captivated those in India and Pakistan for more than a decade who continue to play for their own countries.

“Dubai is a great mid-ground as we are trying to get guests from both the countries. We are from different countries and that puts us in a unique position of representing our own countries and what we do. It’s a great way to bring people together across the borders. It will appeal to everybody,” said Mirza.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza, who have made Dubai their new home, spend some time on the tennis courts at the Ritz Carlton Hotel. Image Credit: Francois Nel/Gulf News

Her cricketer-husband Malik sportingly claims that he got a masterclass on how to host from his beloved wife and tennis champion who has appeared in top shows such as the notoriously wicked and naughty ‘Koffee With Karan’.

“I have been taking classes from her as she’s good! … But seriously, I have done some shows on social media during COVID-19 and I really enjoyed it. It was a lot of fun to interview all my friends. Our show is going to be different, and we are open to everything. We are excited,” said Malik.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza during their wedding reception in Hyderabad, India. Image Credit: AP

In a press conference on December 5 at the Dubai World Trade Centre, a poster to their upcoming show saw the couple exuding a whacky partner-in-crime vibe.

“We are joining forces here and our show will have an element of fun and games in it. It will show friendship and chemistry and we promise it will be fun to watch,” said Mirza.

When asked if they could reveal the identity of the guests who have been invited on their show, they claimed that such details were still being discussed and finalised. But they did let us in on a secret. The chosen ones who make the cut are friends and peers from both sides of the border whom they have a personal equation and dynamic with. For those wondering, Mirza is famously friendly with ace choreographer Farah Khan and Bollywood stars such as Salman Khan and Parineeti Chopra.

Sania Mirza and Farah Khan in Dubai Image Credit: Arshad Ali/Gulf News

“When we got an opportunity to do something that we have never done before, we both were game for it. We love doing new things. This show was probably something that we never thought we would do … But it’s going to be different,” said Mirza.

Both like working with each other too. Although they are champions in two disparate sports like cricket and tennis, they have found their groove when it comes to working together and diversifying their brand.

Shoaib Malik and Sania Mirza Image Credit: Twitter

“We do a lot of we do a lot of endorsement and ads [advertisements] together and we just launched our new perfume too … We have fun,” said Mirza, while adding that her fans must grab their scent.

“Our relationship now has reached the stage of friendship! So right now, it’s not like we are working with your spouse, but it’s more like working with your friend as well,” said Mirza.