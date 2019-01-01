The series is bankable buoyant and breezy without trivialising the issues that concern the theme such as a young mind’s right to follow its own dream. There is a subplot about an over-ambitious realtor (Akshay Oberoi) trying to get a wily wizened but impish real-esate owner (Ratna Pathak Shah) to part with her property. Oberoi and Shah play against each other with a flirtatious malevolence bringing to the table the mood of tragic travesty that has overtaken the metropolitan psyche.