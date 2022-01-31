1 of 9
28-year-old actor Tejasswi Prakash Wayangankar won the 15th season of the reality show Bigg Boss. Pratik Sehajpal was announced the runner-up of the season, after contestants spent around 4 months in the 'Bigg Boss House'.
Image Credit: Insta/ tejasswiprakash
Wayangankar was born in Jeddah, Saudi Arabia but was schooled in Mumbai. An alumnus of the St. Thomas Academy School And College, she completed her education from Mumbai’s Rajiv Gandhi Institute Of Technology. In 2015, she graduated in Electronics and Telecommunications Engineering from Mumbai University.
Image Credit: Insta/tejasswiprakash
The actress made it as Bigg Boss winner on her own steam. She didn’t have influential industry insiders helping her to boost her career in the entertainment industry. Her brush with stardom all began when she won the Mumbai’s Fresh Face beauty contest. Following that obscure win, she got a call from a production house and that’s how she got her first crucial job. Her win at the Bigg Boss has now made her a household name.
Image Credit: Insta/tejasswiprakash
Her romance with actor Karan Kundrra in the house made entertainment headlines. TejRan's love story started right as the show premiered and he even proposed to Prakash with a rose and on his knees.
Image Credit: Insta/tejasswiprakash
As a couple, Prakash and Karan went through a lot of ups and downs as portrayed on the reality show. While Tejasswi won the show, beau Karan was announced as third runner-up of the show.
Image Credit: Insta/ tejasswiprakash
Prakash has competed on reality series such as Fear Factor: Khatron Ke Khiladi 10 and Kitchen Champion 5. She has also made guest appearances on shows such as Kapil Sharma's Comedy Nights, Comedy Nights Live, Comedy Nights Bachao, and others. Tejasswi appeared in the second season of Silsila Badalte Rishton Ka, which aired on digital. She's also been in a few music videos.
Image Credit: Insta/ tejasswiprakash
Following Prakash's win, the couple were seen partying all night long on Sunday. Karan took to his social media handle to share the first glimpse of the couple outside the show.
Image Credit: Insta/ tejasswiprakash
Prakash made waves in 2017 when her show ‘Pehredaar Piya Ki’ drew attention due to its controversial content and helped her gain public attention. The television soap opera that showed a 10-year-old boy married to a 19-year-old woman outraged Indian viewers who wanted to ban the “bizarre show” for glorifying child marriage, even though she defends the show, calling it “progressive”.
Image Credit: Supplied
Ending 16 weeks of drama and suspense, the actress on January 31st lifted the trophy and received a sum of Rs. 40 lakhs ( Dhs.200,000/-). During the finale, Tejasswi was also introduced as the lead actor for the upcoming season of Ekta Kapoor's 'Naagin'.
Image Credit: Tejasswi Prakash/Twitter