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Bigg Boss Malayalam 8: Eldho George gave up his leadership to bring Gayathri Suresh

Eldho George stepped down as house leader to reverse Gayathri Suresh's day two eviction

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Areeba Hashmi, Reporter
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Gayathri Suresh, evicted from Mohanlal's show on just the second day, made her way back into the house.
Gayathri Suresh, evicted from Mohanlal's show on just the second day, made her way back into the house.
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Dubai: Bigg Boss Malayalam Season 8 took an unexpected turn this week after actress Gayathri Suresh, evicted from Mohanlal's show on just the second day, made her way back into the house. Her return came at a cost to house leader Eldho George, who gave up his position to make it happen.

How Gayathri was evicted in the first place

Gayathri was the first contestant to enter the Bigg Boss house this season, which launched on September 6 under Mohanlal's hosting for an eighth consecutive year. Her time inside lasted barely two days. Housemates were presented with a choice early on: eat kanji and payar for the next hundred days, or send one contestant out of the house instead. The decision on who would leave was handed to Jaseela Parveen, the week's designated leader, and she named Gayathri.

The call didn't sit well with the rest of the house. Both fellow contestants and Mohanlal himself criticised Jaseela's decision in the days that followed, setting the stage for what came next.

Eldho George's move to bring her back

By the second week, Eldho George had taken over as house leader. When Bigg Boss asked whether he wanted to reverse any decisions made under the previous leadership, Eldho didn't hesitate. He asked for Gayathri's eviction to be undone and for her to be allowed back into the house.

Bigg Boss attached a condition to that request. If Gayathri's return was approved, Eldho would have to hand his leadership position over to Rahul Easwar, the right-wing political commentator who had been serving as opposition leader. Eldho agreed immediately, stepping down and taking Rahul's place in the opposition instead.

Rahul Easwar becomes the new leader

With the swap complete, Rahul Easwar took over as house leader. He used the moment to praise Eldho's decision, calling it a move that might not have played out the same way on any other edition of Bigg Boss, in any language or country. Rahul also weighed in on the original eviction itself, describing it as a clear mistake on the part of Jaseela and the other housemates who'd gone along with it.

Gayathri re-entered the house shortly after, bringing her Bigg Boss journey back to life just over a week after it had appeared to be over.

Evictions so far this season

Gayathri's early exit and return haven't been the only departures from the house. Fight master Dhanya Kaali was evicted on day six, followed by journalist-turned-actor Rini Ann George, who left on day seven after facing a public vote. With Rahul now leading the house and Eldho in the opposition, the shift in leadership looks set to shape how the coming week's nominations and decisions play out.

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