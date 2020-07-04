Sanjay Kapoor Image Credit: IANS

Actors Sanjay Kapoor, Arjun Mathur, Shriya Pilgaonkar and Shweta Tripathi will be seen in the crime-thriller web series ‘The Gone Game’, which has been shot during the lockdown period amid the COVID-19 pandemic.

The thriller also stars Rukhsar Rehman, Lubna Salim, Indraneil Sengupta, and Dibyendu Bhattacharya amongst others.

‘The Gone Game’ unravels the mystery behind a death that takes place during the pandemic-imposed lockdown and changes the life of a family. It has been shot entirely from the confines of the artistes’ homes, with the help of ingenious sets and limited equipment.

Talking about the project, director Nikhil Nagesh Bhat said: “‘The Gone Game’ is an original series in every sense. Be it the storyline, the characters, or the overall visual appeal, we have tried to make it authentic while keeping the current lockdown scenario as the backdrop of the show.”

“It will not be wrong to say that we made it from scratch as we were working with very limited resources and shooting entirely from home. We also had to use some innovative techniques to ensure that the performances do not suffer because of the constraint of physical proximity.