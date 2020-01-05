Jodie Comer as Villanelle in the BBC drama, Killing Eve Image Credit:

Sandra Oh and Jodie Comer’s ‘Killing Eve’ has been renewed for a fourth season, months ahead of its season three premiere.

Season three of the BBC America breakout hit will return later this year, according to The Hollywood Reporter.

“How could we not have massive confidence in ‘Killing Eve’? It has won big in every major award show and is the highest growing show on US television for six years,” said Sarah Barnett, president, AMC Networks Entertainment Group and AMC Studios.

“The reason for this series’ emphatic embrace is the brilliant women who breathed it into being: Phoebe Waller-Bridge, Emerald Fennell, Sandra Oh, Jodie Comer, Fiona Shaw and its fairy godmother, executive producer Sally Woodward Gentle. Season three lead writer Suzanne Heathcote takes Eve, Villanelle and Carolyn to places more thrilling, twisted and surprising than ever. Our addicted fans will not be disappointed,” Barnett added.

Waller-Bridge created the series, based on the Codename Villanelle novellas by Luke Jennings, and oversaw its first season before handing over head writing duties to Fennell for season two. Heathcote is running season three. The new showrunner has yet to be named, but it is believed that they will continue the tradition of passing on the reins to another woman for the fourth season.