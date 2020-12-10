The popular vampire series ‘True Blood’ might be returning to screens soon. A reboot of the show that ran from 2008 to 2014 is in the early development stages at HBO, Variety reported.
Led by actors Anna Paquin, Stephen Moyer and Alexander Skarsgard, the hit horror drama was set in a fictional town of Bon Temps and saw humans and vampires live alongside each other thanks to the invention of synthetic blood. It was based on ‘The Southern Vampire Mysteries’, a series of novels by Charlaine Harris.
According to Variety, Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa, creator of the series ‘Riverdale’, and Jami O’Brien will work on the script and executive produce. Alan Ball, who was the creator of the original ‘True Blood’ series and showrunner, will also executive produce.
It’s unclear if the original cast will return for the reboot.