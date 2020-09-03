Didn’t ‘Pretty Little Liars’ just wrap up three years ago? Yes it did — but, apparently, that’s enough time to warrant a reboot.
The young adult mystery series ran for seven seasons until 2017, and now, a year after its latest spinoff was cancelled after one season, studios are looking to pick it back up again.
‘Riverdale’ showrunner Roberto Aguirre-Sacasa is reportedly set to write the script of the new PLL production, which will feature new characters and storylines.
While it’s unclear who will distribute the series, The Hollywood Reporter has quoted sources who claim that HBO Max could be the target destination for the series.
‘Pretty Little Liars’ — which first aired on Freeform on June 8, 2010 — follows five high school girls in the suburban town of Rosewood, Pennsylvania, who must uncover a mysterious identity by the name of ‘A’ after their group leader goes missing.
A web series, ‘Pretty Dirty Secrets’, aired in 2012 alongside the third season of ‘Pretty Little Liars’. Then, a spinoff by the name of ‘Ravenswood’ aired on ABC Family from 2013 until 2014, cancelled after one season. ‘Pretty Little Liars: The Perfectionists’, a sequel to the show, aired on Freeform for only three months in 2019, before it was also cancelled after one season.