Step aside Duke of Hastings, the ‘King of Staten Island’ has won the hand of your Duchess, with Pete Davidson reportedly dating ‘Bridgerton’s Phoebe Dynevor.
The ‘SNL’ alum, 27, and Dynevor, 25, are reportedly not taking things seriously, according to Page Six, considering both stars have work commitments that keep them in New York and the UK, respectively. While her on-screen partner Rege-Jean Page has left the hit Netflix show ‘Bridgerton’ and will not be returning for season 2 of the period drama, Dynevor will make a comeback as the Duchess of Hastings who is on hand to help her brother Anthony Bridgerton find his true love.
The duo was first rumoured to be dating last month after they were spotted together in the US and the UK, while holding hands and hugging on occasion, according to a source quoted in Page Six.
Davidson was previously engaged to singer Ariana Grande and was also linked to actress Kate Beckinsale. He was most recently linked to Cindy Crawford’s daughter, model Kaia Gerber. Dynevor was rumoured to be dating Page but the duo denied this was the case.