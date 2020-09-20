While Ms Marvel — Marvel’s first Muslim superhero — kicks ass as the lead in the super hit ‘Avengers’ video game, a slate of directors have been tapped for the character’s Disney+ series.
According to the Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Ms Marvel’ series will be helmed by the likes of two-time Oscar winning, Pakistani documentary filmmaker Sharmeen Obaid-Chinoy, as well as Indian-American director Meera Menon.
Menon’s credits include hit shows such as ‘The Walking Dead’, ‘The Punisher’, ‘Titans’, ‘Dirty John’ and her indie feature, ‘Farah Goes Bang’.
Adil El Arbi and Bilall Fallah, who helmed this year’s ‘Bad Boys for Life’, will also direct some episodes.
‘Ms Marvel’ has already announced ‘Sex Education’s’ Bisha K Ali as head writer.
Marvel head Kevin Fiege had also previously promised that the character will appear in future MCU films.