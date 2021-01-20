Those who haven’t gotten their fill of the juicy secrets and blazing romance from popular Netflix show ‘Bridgerton’ will be happy to know there’s more coming soon.
According to Netflix, there’s “exciting news” due later this week — most likely a renewal for a second season.
“This title has proven immensely popular and we’ll have some exciting news about Bridgerton later this week,” Netflix noted in its fourth quarterly shareholder letter, according to Deadline.
The drama set in Regency London is based on Julia Quinn’s novels and premiered on Netflix on December 25. It delves into the lives of the Bridgerton siblings and those around them as they navigate love, societal expectations and a mysterious gossip writer’s barbs.
The hit show has turned lead stars Phoebe Dynevor (who plays Daphne Bridgerton) and Rege-Jean Page (who stars as Duke of Hastings Simon Bassett) into much-loved celebrities.
Even with rumours of season two on the way, Dynevor has expressed concerns about shooting for it during the pandemic.
“I can’t imagine how it would be possible to film under these circumstances,” she told Deadline last week. “There are so many extras and so many crew members, and it’s a very intimate show. It just baffles me how we would film it under Covid rules unless there was a vaccine beforehand.”
The first season wrapped up filming in the UK in February last year, before COVID-19 led to productions being halted across the world.