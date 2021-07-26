A still from 'Lucifer'. Image Credit: John P. Fleenor/Netflix

Netflix’s ‘Lucifer’ will return for its sixth and final season on September 10. During the show’s Comic-Con@Home panel this weekend, the showrunners and cast opened up about the upcoming final season.

The sixth season of ‘Lucifer’ will see some major changes for Tom Ellis’ titular devil. The end of season five saw the character become God.

“I think he grew up a lot. And he’s still in the process of growing up,” said Ellis about the shift in power. “But I think it’s that classic thing of ‘be careful what you wish for’. Because he did convince himself about a lot of things in season five, but when something that you think about actually happens, it often feels very different. So that’s the kind of conundrum that Lucifer finds himself in season six.”

When asked if Lucifer will continue to solve crimes, Ellis answered, “Oh, I think it’s in his DNA now. There may be the odd thing to solve. He’s got quite a few mysteries to solve, to be honest, in season six.”

The showrunners also pointed to a more intimate season six.

“Season six, partly because of COVID, became a much more intimate season,” co-showrunner Ildy Modrovich said during the panel. “But also because we knew we had done this kind of splashy Season 5B, with a lot of spectacle, we didn’t want to try to top ourselves and just be empty action. So, we found the more intimate story for all of our characters, and a much more emotional one. We didn’t have to scrape to find stories for anybody. We just kind of dug to a deeper level with everybody.”

Co-showrunner Joe Henderson added that season six will also bring in character that they’d talked about, but never previously seen on the show. It’s unclear who that character is, though many fans have speculated that we may finally see Adam appear (Eve, played by Inbar Lavi, has already had an important role during the series run).

“This is the last year that we have secrets,” Henderson explained.

“This is the last year we can surprise people.” Modrovich agreed, adding, “I can’t believe some things have not gotten out. Very exciting.”