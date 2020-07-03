The Mindy Kaling-created coming-of-age comedy series ‘Never Have I Ever’, about an Indian teenager growing up in the US, will be getting a second season.
With the show, Kaling has used her “relationship with being Hindu” and the experience of “straddling the lines of two cultures” to narrate story of a 15-year-old Devi, first-generation Indian American, and her desperation to feel that she belongs in the society.
With Maitreyi Ramakrishnan, Poorna Jagannathan and Richa Moorjani leading the cast, the story examines Indian culture against an American backdrop, its values and grief through the story of Devi as she navigates ups and downs of high school.
Netflix has renewed Kaling’s series for a second season. The news comes just over two months after the show launched to critical acclaim, reports Variety.
The second season will see Ramakrishnan return alongside Jagannathan (who plays Devi’s mother Dr Nalini Vishwakumar), Moorjani (who plays her cousin Kamala), Jaren Lewison (who plays her high school nemesis Ben Gross), Darren Barnet (who plays her crush Paxton Hall-Yoshida) and Lee Rodriguez and Ramona Young (who play Devi’s best friends).