Actors Oscar Isaac and Michelle Williams are all set to star in a limited series based on Swedish director Ingmar Bergman’s ‘Scenes From a Marriage’.
Bergman’s version aired on Swedish television in 1973. Bergman directed the series with Liv Ullmann and Erland Josephson featuring in the project.
The new version by HBO is said to re-examine the show’s depiction of love, hatred, desire, monogamy, marriage and divorce through the lens of a contemporary American couple, reports Variety.
Williams and Isaac will also executive produce in addition to starring. Hagai Levi will write, direct, and executive produce. Michael Ellenberg will also executive produce the project.
Ellenberg has been working on adapting ‘Scenes From a Marriage’ for years.
Williams recently picked up an Emmy and Golden Globe for her leading role in the limited series ‘Fosse/Verdon’. She previously starred in ‘Dawson’s Creek’, ‘Brokeback Mountain’, ‘Blue Valentine’, ‘Manchester by the Sea’ and ‘Shutter Island’.
Isaac is known for starring in ‘Star Wars: The Force Awakens’, ‘Inside Llewyn Davis’, ‘Ex Machina’, ‘A Most Violent Year’ and ‘Drive’.