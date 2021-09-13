After conquering the theatrical box office, Marvel Studios is now ready to dominate the world of television as well.
The production conglomerate has become an Emmy winner for the first time with its first ever television outing, ‘WandaVision’.
The Disney Plus limited series that follows the moving domestic tale of Wanda Maximoff (Elizabeth Olsen) and Vision (Paul Bettany) picked up its first two Emmys at the Creative Arts ceremony on Saturday: for narrative (half-hour) production design and for fantasy/sci-fi costumes.
And during Sunday’s second ceremony, ‘WandaVision’ scored in the original music and lyrics category for ‘Agatha All Along’.
The series was nominated for 23 Emmys overall this year, the most for any limited series and the second-most for any series overall.
‘The Falcon and the Winter Soldier’, another Marvel Studios series, also nabbed five nominations this year.
In contrast to its early Emmy success, it took Marvel Studios a decade (and 18 properties) to get a foot in the door at the Oscars, with ‘Black Panther’ nabbing a best picture nomination in 2019.