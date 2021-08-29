Fans of ‘Manifest’ can finally rest easy. All those petitions and social media appeals finally reached the ears of decision makers at Netflix, who have decided to throw the cancelled show a lifeline.
The streamer has decided to back the series for a fourth and final season after NBC decided to give it the axe earlier this year. The final season of ‘Manifest’, created by Jeff Rake, will feature 20 episodes that will be split into multiple parts.
The supernatural series, which hit number one on Netflix in the US this year, was cancelled by the network after season 3 tied for the 47th position out of approximately 200 broadcast TV shows in the 18-49 demographic, according to Nielsen.
After news of the cancellation broke in June, fans of ‘Manifest’ raged away on Twitter with the #SaveManifest hashtag taking flight, while appealing to the streaming giant to rescue the flailing show.
The drama, which stars Josh Dallas, follows a lost plane that returns five years later with the passengers that haven’t aged a day and having no recollection of what went down during that missing time.
According to Deadline, Dallas is returning for the final season, along with Melissa Roxburgh. J.R. Ramirez is also expected to return, while Parveen Kaur remains in negotiations, along with some or all of the remaining series regulars such as Luna Blaise, Matt Long and Jack Messina.
This isn’t the first time Netflix has picked up a cancelled series and breathed life into it over digital. Earlier, the streaming giant snapped up ‘Lucifer’, which is now headed into its series finale later this year.