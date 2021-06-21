NBC show was axed the same week the supernatural drama hit number 1 on Netflix in the US

'Manifest' poster Image Credit: Netflix

Fans of ‘Manifest’ are raging away on Twitter after NBC announced the series would be canceled three seasons in.

The supernatural series, which hit number one on Netflix in the US, was axed by the network after landing season 3 tied for 47th out of approximately 200 broadcast TV series in the 18-49 demographic in the US, according to Nielsen.

The drama follows a lost plane that returns five years later with the passengers that haven’t aged a day and having no recollection of what went down during that missing time.

Series creator Jeff Rake took to social media to voice his displeasure after news of the show’s cancellation broke. “I’m devastated by NBC’s decision to cancel us. That we’ve been shut down in the middle is a gut punch to say the least. Hoping to find a new home.”

With the #SaveManifest hashtag taking flight on Twitter, several fans, along with the cast and makers, are appealing to Netflix to pick up the show. Whether or not Netflix agrees, it won’t be the first time the streamer would have picked up a cancelled series and breathed life into it over digital, with ‘Lucifer’ being the perfect example.

Lauren German as Chloe Decker and Tom Ellis as Lucifer Morningstar Image Credit: Netflix

Starring Josh Dallas, Jack Messina and Melissa Roxburgh, among others, ‘Manifest’ actress took Parveen Kaur also took to Twitter last week after Deadline first reported the show had been cancelled, to write: “I have some thoughts but in the meantime... #SaveManifest.”

Fans have turned to Change.org, creating a petition to demand six full seasons. One Twitter fan page even made a plea to Netflix: “NBC made a huge mistake.”

Since the cancellation announcement, cast members have been mourning online and supporting the #SaveManifest campaign.

“Beyond happy to have been part of the Manifam — this show wouldn’t be complete without you guys and I’m so honored to have been part of this flight with y’all,” tweeted Garrett Wareing, who played TJ Morrison on the show.