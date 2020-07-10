US actress Lucy Liu will star as the lead in an upcoming workplace comedy series from ABC.
According to Variety, the as yet untitled show will see the ‘Charlie’s Angels’ actress play Devin, described as the fierce and powerful head of Shelter, a furniture company. When she adopts a baby she is ill-prepared for the task of parenting.
Liu will be credited as a producer on the show.
The actress has had a varied career spanning comedies, dramas and action films. One of her most loved stints on TV was when she played Joan Watson in the crime drama ‘Elementary’ opposite Jonny Lee Miller’s Sherlock Holmes.
Liu is probably best known, however, for her role in as Ling Woo in the television series ‘Ally McBeal’, which ran from 1998 to 2002.
On the movie front, Liu recently starred in Netflix romantic comedy ‘Set It Up’.