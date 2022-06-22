Indian actress best known for starring in the TV show 'Saas Bina Sasural', Aishwarya Sakhuja, revealed she had battled Ramsay Hunt Syndrome. In an interview with Indian news website etimes, she said that she was diagnosed with the facial paralysis condition eight years ago.

The news comes weeks after Canadian pop star Justin Bieber revealed that he was taking a break to rest and recover from crippling condition. Following Bieber’s confession, several stars have come forward to reveal their struggle with varying medical problems.

Sakhuja, for instance, said she had been affected by the syndrome during the shooting of a TV show in 2014. "This happened when I was shooting for the show 'Main Naa Bhoolungi' (2014). We were shooting back-to-back as we had a wedding sequence coming up. I vividly remember I had a 2pm shift the next day and the night prior, Rohit [her husband] kept asking me why was I winking at him. I thought this was one of his silly jokes and did not react to it. The next morning, when I went to brush my teeth, I had a tough time holding water in my mouth while rinsing. At that point, too, I thought it was exertion," she recalled.

She added, "I couldn't take a day off since we didn't have a bank of episodes ready. So I continued shooting. The cast and crew were very supportive, and they tried to shoot in a way that half of my face was not visible." The actress added, "We somehow managed to shoot and I went for my scan the next day, where it was confirmed that I had been hit by Ramsay Hunt Syndrome and had to be put on steroids."

The actress stated that she totally healed after a month and added, "The emotional struggle was even greater since as an actor, my face is important. The steroids were incredibly heavy."