Bollywood actor Kartik Aaryan says he feels overwhelmed by the response he is receiving from the audience after his latest film ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ topped the Netflix global charts for most viewed non-English film.
The horror-comedy released in UAE cinemas on May 20 and received huge success at the box office. According to latest figures, the movie has raked in Rs2.3 billion worldwide. The movie also still continues to play in cinemas despite it releasing on Netflix.
“It’s been absolutely surreal to see the support from my fans, and so exciting to witness the appreciation pouring in from audiences all around the world,” Aaryan said in a statement. “Our film is trending as the number one Non-english film globally and in 19 countries since its release on Netflix. ‘BB2’ continues to get so much love in cinemas even today and it feels even more special when this love becomes universal and people around the world are connecting to it through the internet and breaking the language barrier.”
Producer Bhushan Kumar, who is among the latest recipients of the UAE golden visa and even gifted his lead star a McLaren GT supercar last week, said in a statement: “My heart is full of gratitude as ‘Bhool Bhulaiyaa 2’ becomes the #1 non-english film globally on Netflix. It’s wonderful to see audiences in 190 countries enjoying the film on Netflix, and we hope to continue entertaining more and more fans in different parts of the world.”
The horror-comedy also Tabu, Kiara Advani in the lead, along with Rajpal Yadav and Sanjay Mishra. — With IANS inputs