Popular Indian TV actors Dipika Kakar and Shoaib Ibrahim have welcomed their first child, a baby boy.
Ibrahim took to Instagram to make the announcement and said that it was a premature delivery but there is "nothing to worry".
After sharing a slew of of birthday messages he received on his Instagram Stories, he shared the news and wrote: "today 21st June 2023 early morning we are blessed with a baby boy. It's a premature delivery, nothing much to worry. Keep us in your prayers."
Ibrahim and Kakar met on the sets of the popular Hindi show 'Sasural Simar Ka'. They got married in 2018.
Kakar made her television debut in 2010 with 'Neer Bhare Tere Naina Devi'. She then became a household name with 'Sasural Simar Ka'. The actress also participated in a string of reality ,shows including 'Bigg Boss 12', where she was feted with the winner's title.