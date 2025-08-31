Indian actress Priya Marathe of ‘Pavitra Rishta’ fame dies at 38

Priya Marathe’s death is a huge loss to the Hindi and Marathi entertainment industry. Her work and contribution to Indian television will always be remembered.

Her sudden demise has left colleagues, friends, and fans heartbroken. Many from the television fraternity have expressed shock and grief over the loss, remembering her as a talented actress and a kind soul.

Priya married actor Shantanu Moghe in 2012. Moghe is known for his role in the historical series Swarajya Rakshak Sambhaji. Off-screen, Priya was deeply spiritual and cherished by her close circle for her warmth and humility.

She later appeared in Bade Achhe Lagte Hain as Jyoti Malhotra and earned praise for her strong performance as Priya Mohite in the Marathi show Tu Tithe Me. In 2017, she joined Star Plus’s Saath Nibhaana Saathiya, playing Bhavani Rathod, a negative character with a dark past.

Her career took a big turn when she bagged the role of Varsha in Pavitra Rishta, where she starred alongside the late Sushant Singh Rajput.

She initially tried her hand at stand-up comedy before moving to television. She made her acting debut with the Marathi serial Ya Sukhano Ya, followed by Char Divas Sasuche.

Born on April 23, 1987, in Mumbai, Priya completed her schooling and college in the city before stepping into the entertainment industry.

According to reports, Marathe breathed her last at her Mira Road residence in Mumbai on August 31, 2025. She had been battling cancer for the past year but could not recover despite undergoing treatment.

Indian Television actress Priya Marathe, best known for her role as Varsht in the hit serial Pavitra Rishta, passed away on Sunday at the age of 38.

