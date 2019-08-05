Actress wants the younger generation to be able to identify with characters on the show

BEVERLY HILLS, CALIFORNIA - AUGUST 04: Ruby Rose attends The CW's Summer 2019 TCA Party sponsored by Branded Entertainment Network at The Beverly Hilton Hotel on August 04, 2019 in Beverly Hills, California. Jon Kopaloff/Getty Images,/AFP == FOR NEWSPAPERS, INTERNET, TELCOS & TELEVISION USE ONLY == Image Credit: AFP

Ruby Rose suffered the slings and arrows from schoolmates about being different before the rise of social media.

The 33-year-old gender-fluid actress hopes her title role on The CW’s new series ‘Batwoman’ lets viewers know they’re not alone.

It’s the first TV series headlined by an out LGBTQ superhero.

Rose, who has said she is bipolar, believes society has come a long way in accepting different groups and says she is seeing greater representation of them on television.

At the same time, Rose told a TV critics gathering on Sunday that social media is “terrifying.”