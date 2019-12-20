‘Kota Factory’, an educational satire about Indian Institute of Technology (IIT) aspirants in Kota, has been named as the top Indian web series of 2019 in a list released by IMDb.

IMDb unveiled its first-ever top 10 Indian television and web series year-end list as determined by customer ratings.

Netflix’s ‘Sacred Games’, starring Saif Ali Khan and Nawazuddin Siddiqui, is second in the list, followed by Amazon’s ‘The Family Man’.

The gritty ‘Delhi Crime’ comes in thrid, followed by ‘Humorously Yours’, ‘TVF Tripling’, ‘Made in Heaven’, ‘Flames’, ‘Inside Edge’ and ‘Bard of Blood”.

IMDb ratings are determined by customers who rank films and TV shows on a 10 point scale.

“Entertainment fans in India are embracing streaming content more than ever, and for the first time, IMDb is thrilled to announce a year-end list celebrating the top customer-rated Indian television and web series,” said Col Needham, IMDb founder and Chief Executive Officer.