Not even House Targaryen is immune to the will of a global pandemic.
HBO has shut down production on ‘Game of Thrones’ prequel ‘House of the Dragon’ due to COVID-19.
The UK shoot has been paused for two days after a positive case in zone A, which includes cast and crew.
According to Deadline, a production member tested positive and in compliance with industry guidelines, will isolate and close contacts are required to quarantine. Production will resume on Wednesday.
‘House of the Dragon’ is the latest high-profile production in the UK to have to hit pause due to the pandemic. ‘Bridgeton’s’ second season was shut down for the second time in a week due to Covid and Netflix also had to shut shop on its feature adaptation of ‘Matilda’ due to the virus.
The fantasy series from George R.R. Martin, Ryan Condal and Miguel Sapochnik started production in April.
‘House of the Dragon’ stars Paddy Considine, Olivia Cooke, Matt Smith, Emma D’Arcy and Fabien Frankel in lead roles.
Based on Martin’s ‘Fire & Blood’, the series, which is set 300 years before the events of ‘Game of Thrones’, tells the story of House Targaryen.