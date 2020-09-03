Sink your scalpels into this — Grey’s Anatomy is back in action after an unprecedented six-month shutdown of production.
The series, which is entering its 17th season, halted production back in March due to the Covid-19 pandemic. However, the nurses and doctors at Grey Sloan Memorial Hospital will be back in scrubs during the week of September 7. According to reports, the staff will meet for a table read today (August 3).
ALSO SEE
- Karan Johar, Mindy Kaling, Twinkle Khanna and other stars who’ve written books
- 10 Bollywood and Hollywood couples who’ve stood the test of time
- Chadwick Boseman: From Disha Patani to Kim Kardashian West, Bollywood and Hollywood took to social media to mourn
- From James Brown to Black Panther: Chadwick Boseman’s life in films
Grey’s showrunners have announced plans to incorporate the coronavirus outbreak into the upcoming season. The Covid-19 storyline is set to kick off six weeks into the pandemic. It will explore the virus’ impact on interpersonal and professional relationships.
“There’s joy and fun to be had in people who are quarantining away from the hospital,” executive producer Krista Vernoff told TVLine.
“Many of [these doctors] aren’t going home to their families; they’re getting Airbnbs and living together,” she said. “There’s a lot of story to tell that is sort of COVID-related but not about death and despair.”