Tormund and Brienne of Tarth Image Credit: HBO

‘Game of Thrones’ actor Kristofer Hivju is the latest celebrity to test positive for the coronavirus.

The Norwegian actor, who played Tormund on the fantasy epic, confirmed the news on Instagram, while requesting his fans to maintain hygiene and practice social distancing in wake of the global pandemic.

“Greetings from Norway! Sorry to say that I, today, have tested positive for COVID19, Corona virus. My family and I are self-isolating at home for as long as it takes,” the actor wrote on Instagram. “We are in good health - I only have mild symptoms of a cold. There are people at higher risk for who this virus might be a devastating diagnosis, so I urge all of you to be extremely careful; wash your hands, keep 1.5 meters distance from others, go in quarantine; just do everything you can to stop the virus from spreading.”

Hivju further stated that as a community, everyone can ‘fight this virus and avert a crisis’.

“Please visit your country’s Center for Disease Control’s website, and follow the regulations for staying safe and protecting not just yourselves, but our entire community, and especially those at risk like the elderly and people with pre-existing conditions,” he concluded.

Hivju’s news comes just as British actor Idris Elba reveals he has also tested positive for coronavirus. Among celebrities, ‘Quantum of Solace’ star Olga Kurylenko, along with Tom Hanks and his wife Rita Wilson have also tested positive for the virus and are in isolation. Daniel Radcliffe was also named as a patient, but the actor has since denied he is sick.

British actor Idris Elba said in a Twitter post that he had tested positive for the coronavirus and had no symptoms, but was isolating himself from others. It was not clear where he was located. "This morning I tested positive for Covid 19. I feel ok, I have no symptoms so far but have been isolated since I found out about my possible exposure to the virus. Stay home people and be pragmatic. I will keep you updated on how I'm doing... No panic," the 47-year-old wrote. Elba said he had taken the test because he found out on Friday he had been exposed to someone who had contracted the disease. He did not identify the person. Image Credit: Reuters