Concerns were raised over Perry at the reunion, with his speech appearing slurred

Matthew Perry Image Credit: Instagram.com/mattyperry4/

Nearly a week after concerns were raised over his appearance on the ‘Friends’ reunion, Matthew Perry has called it quits with his fiancee Molly Hurwitz.

The actor issued a statement to People, confirming the news, saying: “Sometimes things just don’t work out and this is one of them. I wish Molly the best.” Perry, 51, and Hurwitz, 29, got engaged in November 2020.

News of their split comes days after Perry’s appearance on the much-hyped ‘Friends’ reunion on HBO Max caused his fans to worry over his slurred speech. Perry joined the stars of his hit sitcom, including Jennifer Aniston, Courteney Cox, Lisa Kudrow, David Schwimmer and Matt LeBlanc to appear on a 90-minute special where the cast took a trip down memory lane to relive some of the moments of the show’s 10-year run.

Molly Hurwitz Image Credit: Instagram.com/mattyperry4/

According to several news reports, Perry’s speech was impaired due to recent dental work. “Matthew turned up to the reunion [in April] and members of his team said that he had an emergency tooth procedure that day,” a source told the Sun.

The source further insisted that Perry was sober and there was no need for his fans to worry.

Elsewhere, director of ‘Friends: The Reunion’ has also appealed to people to stop being unkind to Perry.

Friends Reunion Special - Photography by Terence Patrick Image Credit: AP

“He was great,” director Ben Winston told the Hollywood Reporter. “People can sometimes just be unkind. I wish they weren’t. I loved working with him. He’s a brilliantly funny man and I thought he had some great one-liners in the show.”