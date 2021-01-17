You either die a hero, or you live long enough to become a Marvel villain, or so the saying goes.
Ethan Hawke is the latest superstar to join the Marvel Cinematic Universe.
According to The Hollywood Reporter, the ‘Before Sunrise’ and ‘Sinister’ actor has been roped in to play the villain role opposite Oscar Isaac’s Marc Spector in the live-action ‘Moon Knight’ series coming to Disney+.
No details were provided about the role, but Hawke is the third addition to the cast following Isaac and ‘Ramy’s’ May Calamawy,
‘Moon Knight’ — which will be directed by Mohamed Diab, Aaron Moorehead and Justin Benson — plans to begin shooting in Budapest in March.
Jeremy Slater (‘The Lazarus Effect’ and ‘The Umbrella Academy’) is showrunner.
Marvel Studios kicked off the MCU’s Phase Four on Friday with its first-ever Disney+ TV show, ‘WandaVision’.