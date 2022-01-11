Whether you hate it or love it, Netflix show ‘Emily in Paris’ is on a winning streak after being renewed for a third and fourth season.
The Emmy-nominated romantic comedy created by Darren Star is about a bubbly marketing executive from Chicago, played by actress Lily Collins, who moves to Paris for a new job opportunity and has to cope with a new culture, new friends and new romance after a breakup.
The second season was released on December 22 and debuted on the Global Netflix Top 10, topping the list across 94 countries with 107.6 million hours viewed from December 22 to December 26, according to a statement from Netflix.
In the latest season, Emily is getting used to her life in the City of Love, but is still struggling with some aspects of French life. “After stumbling into a love triangle with her neighbour and her first real French friend, Emily is determined to focus on her work — which is getting more complicated by the day. In French class, she meets a fellow expat who both infuriates and intrigues her,” read the plotline from Netflix.
Season one had also made the Global Top 10 when it which released on October 2, 2020. It was watched by more than 58 million households in the first 28 days of its released and garnered two Emmy nominations — Outstanding Comedy Series and Outstanding Production Design for a Narrative Program. It also got two nominations at the Golden Globe Awards — Best Television Series — Musical or Comedy and Best Actress — Television Series, Musical or Comedy for Collins.